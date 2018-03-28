Gotham Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 77.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 232,746 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Werner Enterprises worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $2,768,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $1,315,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 413,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after acquiring an additional 11,349 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 65.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WERN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Saturday, January 13th. UBS raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.07.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2,713.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $43.95.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $567.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.58 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.04%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc is a transportation and logistics company. The Company is engaged in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in both interstate and intrastate commerce. It operates through two segments: Truckload and Werner Logistics. It provides logistics services through its Werner Logistics division.

