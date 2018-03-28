GPU Coin (GPU) Trading 34.5% Lower This Week

GPU Coin (CURRENCY:GPU) traded down 16.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 28th. During the last seven days, GPU Coin has traded down 34.5% against the dollar. GPU Coin has a market cap of $88,546.00 and $70.00 worth of GPU Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GPU Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About GPU Coin

GPU Coin (GPU) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2016. GPU Coin’s total supply is 51,530,001 coins and its circulating supply is 40,477,042 coins. GPU Coin’s official Twitter account is @GPU_coin. GPU Coin’s official website is gpucoin.usedgpus.com.

GPU Coin Coin Trading

GPU Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase GPU Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GPU Coin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GPU Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

