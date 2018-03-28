Marco Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 170.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Graco by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Graco by 286.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in Graco by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

In other news, VP Karen Park Gallivan sold 27,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $1,260,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,305 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,474.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Carroll sold 26,625 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $1,242,588.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,564 shares of company stock worth $4,225,595 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graco stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.37. 195,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,736.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $49.69.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Graco had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The business had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be issued a $0.1325 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. The Company specializes in equipment for applications that involve materials with viscosities, materials with abrasive or corrosive properties, and multiple-component materials that require ratio control.

