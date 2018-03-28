Oddo Bhf Analysts Give Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) a €21.00 Price Target

Oddo Bhf set a €21.00 ($25.93) target price on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a research report report published on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GYC. Goldman Sachs set a €18.50 ($22.84) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Group set a €20.00 ($24.69) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($27.16) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($27.16) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €20.20 ($24.94) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €23.12 ($28.54).

Grand City Properties (FRA GYC) opened at €19.05 ($23.52) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3,150.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83. Grand City Properties has a one year low of €16.61 ($20.51) and a one year high of €20.14 ($24.86).

Grand City Properties SA operates as a real estate company in Germany. The company invests in, purchases, redevelops, sells, and manages real estate properties located in North Rhine-Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg, as well as in Berlin.

