Granite Construction (GVA) & ROTORK (RTOXY) Head-To-Head Survey

Granite Construction (NYSE: GVA) and ROTORK (OTCMKTS:RTOXY) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Granite Construction has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ROTORK has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Granite Construction and ROTORK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Construction 2.31% 6.97% 3.58% ROTORK N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.1% of Granite Construction shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Granite Construction shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Granite Construction pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. ROTORK pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Granite Construction pays out 30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Granite Construction and ROTORK’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Construction $2.99 billion 0.71 $69.09 million $1.70 31.39 ROTORK $799.73 million 4.40 $91.03 million N/A N/A

ROTORK has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Granite Construction.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Granite Construction and ROTORK, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Construction 0 2 5 0 2.71 ROTORK 0 0 0 0 N/A

Granite Construction presently has a consensus target price of $70.17, indicating a potential upside of 31.47%. Given Granite Construction’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Granite Construction is more favorable than ROTORK.

Summary

Granite Construction beats ROTORK on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated is a heavy civil contractor and construction materials producer in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Construction, Large Project Construction and Construction Materials. The Company operates across the nation, serving both public and private sector clients. Within the public sector, it concentrates on heavy-civil infrastructure projects, including the construction of streets, roads, highways, mass transit facilities, airport infrastructure, bridges, trenchless and underground utilities, power-related facilities, water and wastewater facilities, utilities, tunnels, dams and other infrastructure-related projects. Within the private sector, the Company offers site preparation and infrastructure services for residential development, energy development, commercial and industrial sites, and other facilities, as well as provides construction management professional services.

About ROTORK

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls. It also provides pneumatic and hydraulic rotary and linear, electro-hydraulic, subsea, and vane-type pneumatic valve actuators, as well as smart valve monitoring and control systems. In addition, the company offers manual and motorised multi-turn gearboxes and quarter-turn gearboxes; and worm gear quarter-turn, subsea quarter-turn, and override quarter-turn gear operators, as well as mounting brackets, extension shafts, pedestals, and accessories for the valve and actuator industry. Further, it provides instrumentation and control products, such as pneumatic pressure regulators, electro-pneumatic transducers, pneumatic air volume boosters, and pneumatic relays. Additionally, the company offers pneumatic valves and manifolds, which include air preparation, poppet valves, spool valves, ancillaries, direct acting solenoid valves, and impact pneumatic manifolds. It also provides emergency and planned service, including installation, commissioning, and upgrading control systems, as well as troubleshooting and repair of damaged or deteriorating assets; and actuator overhauls, shutdown outages, preventative maintenance, technical support, and training services. It primarily serves power generation, oil and gas, water and sewage, marine, mining, and other industries. The company was incorporated in 1957 and is headquartered in Bath, the United Kingdom.

