Grantcoin (CRYPTO:GRT) Price Tops $0.0135 on Major Exchanges

Grantcoin (CURRENCY:GRT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 21st. Grantcoin has a market capitalization of $589,991.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Grantcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Grantcoin has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Grantcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000105 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000079 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Grantcoin (CRYPTO:GRT) is a Pow coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2015. Grantcoin’s total supply is 10,043,672,953 coins and its circulating supply is 43,672,953 coins. The Reddit community for Grantcoin is /r/MannaCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grantcoin’s official Twitter account is @grantcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grantcoin’s official website is www.mannabase.com.

Grantcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is not currently possible to purchase Grantcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grantcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grantcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

