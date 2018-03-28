Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Great Southern Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.8616655008751 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $48.95 on Wednesday. Great Southern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $47.25 and a twelve month high of $58.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $712.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.40 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 23.27%. sell-side analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

GSBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

In related news, VP John M. Bugh sold 3,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $180,356.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,012.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Barclay sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $39,639.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,803.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.78% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, a financial holding company and the parent of Great Southern Bank (the Bank). Through the Bank and subsidiaries of the Bank, the Company offers insurance, travel, investment and related services. The Bank makes long-term, fixed-rate residential real estate loans.

