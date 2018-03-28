Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys 26,905 Shares of Graco Inc. (GGG)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 161.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,905 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,002,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,202,000 after buying an additional 9,529,107 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in Graco by 171.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,907,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,513 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Graco by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,025,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,855 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Graco by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,578,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Graco by 195.2% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,347,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,175 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GGG. Deutsche Bank raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.67 target price on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

In related news, VP Karen Park Gallivan sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $1,260,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 72,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,474.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Caroline M. Chambers sold 9,939 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $417,736.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,748.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,595. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graco stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.67. The stock had a trading volume of 284,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $7,736.74, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.17. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $49.69.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Graco had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a $0.1325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. The Company specializes in equipment for applications that involve materials with viscosities, materials with abrasive or corrosive properties, and multiple-component materials that require ratio control.

