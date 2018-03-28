Griffin Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 123.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,640 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Hain Celestial Group worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 290,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,939,000 after buying an additional 37,343 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 18.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter worth $419,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 441,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,153,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter worth $494,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hain Celestial Group stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $31.94. The company had a trading volume of 41,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,008. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $45.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3,429.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $775.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HAIN shares. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $43.00 price objective on Hain Celestial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $38.00 price target on Hain Celestial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

In other Hain Celestial Group news, Director Glenn W. Welling bought 1,407,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.83 per share, with a total value of $49,024,722.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc is an organic and natural products company. The Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, distribute and sell organic and natural products under brand names which are sold as better-for-you products. The Company’s segments include United States, United Kingdom, Hain Pure Protein and Rest of World.

