Griffin Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ONEOK by 562.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in ONEOK by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.06. The company had a trading volume of 453,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.50. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $61.36. The firm has a market cap of $23,414.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $119,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,463.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sheppard F. Miers III sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $124,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,534.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $68.00 price objective on shares of ONEOK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, UBS reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

ONEOK, Inc is an energy midstream service provider in the United States. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, and is engaged in the gathering, processing, storage and transportation of natural gas. THe Company’s operations include a 38,000-mile integrated network of NGL and natural gas pipelines, processing plants, fractionators and storage facilities in the Mid-Continent, Williston, Permian and Rocky Mountain regions.

