Devon Energy (DVN) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,239 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, KLR Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Devon Energy stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $31.33. 3,850,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,666,588. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $45.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $17,082.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.26.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

