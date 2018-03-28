Luxor Capital Group LP Trims Holdings in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)

Luxor Capital Group LP lowered its position in shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,737,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 706,590 shares during the quarter. GrubHub comprises 3.5% of Luxor Capital Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Luxor Capital Group LP owned about 2.00% of GrubHub worth $124,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in GrubHub by 996.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,610,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $115,624,000 after buying an additional 1,463,539 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its stake in GrubHub by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 10,702,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $563,614,000 after purchasing an additional 790,969 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the 4th quarter valued at $27,998,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of GrubHub by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,048,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,210,000 after buying an additional 386,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the 4th quarter valued at $22,394,000.

In other GrubHub news, CTO Maria Belousova sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $39,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,997.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Margo Drucker sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $338,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $63,261. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 321,345 shares of company stock worth $24,710,352. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRUB. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of GrubHub from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS lowered shares of GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $98.00 target price on shares of GrubHub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.53.

Shares of GrubHub stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.22. 1,610,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,143. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. GrubHub Inc has a 12-month low of $32.43 and a 12-month high of $112.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9,457.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.00.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. GrubHub had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. GrubHub’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that GrubHub Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Grubhub Inc provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders. Its products include Grubhub and Seamless Mobile Applications and Mobile Website, Grubhub and Seamless Websites, Corporate Program, Delivery, Allmenus and MenuPages, Grubhub for Restaurants, and Restaurant Websites.

