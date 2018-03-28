Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (SUPV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,371,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,151 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.89% of Grupo Supervielle worth $40,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 249.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 560,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,426,000 after acquiring an additional 400,103 shares during the last quarter. TT International bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the third quarter worth $35,450,000. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,220,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,782,000 after purchasing an additional 311,804 shares during the last quarter. Kora Management LP lifted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 12.9% in the third quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 1,313,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,431,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GRATRY & Co LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the fourth quarter worth $304,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SUPV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Supervielle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Shares of Grupo Supervielle stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $30.61. 76,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,216.27, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.17. Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR has a twelve month low of $16.09 and a twelve month high of $33.85.

Grupo Supervielle Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA is an Argentina-based holding company primarily engaged in the financial sector. The Company provides services through numerous subsidiaries, such as Banco Supervielle SA, that offers bank services, mainly to individuals and commercial customers; Cordial Compania Financiera SA, which focuses on credit card issuing, as well as providing consumer loans and insurance for Wal-Mart Argentina customers; Tarjeta Automatica SA, which issues and administrates credit cards; Cordial Microfinanzas SA, that offers financing for urban micro-enterprises; Supervielle Seguros SA, which sells insurance products; Supervielle Asset Management Sociedad Gerente de FCI SA, which manages investment funds, and Espacio Cordial Servicios SA, that distributes audio and video equipment, computers, home appliance and air conditioning units, among others.

