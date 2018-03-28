GT Gold Corp (GTT) Insider Sells C$307,230.00 in Stock

GT Gold Corp (CVE:GTT) insider Mcmullen Family Trust sold 539,000 shares of GT Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total value of C$307,230.00.

On Friday, March 23rd, Mcmullen Family Trust sold 112,000 shares of GT Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total value of C$61,600.00.

GT Gold stock remained flat at $C$0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday. 58,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,835. GT Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$0.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.76. The company has a market cap of $34.71, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 25.23.

GT Gold Company Profile

GT Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in the British Columbia, Vancouver. It primarily explores for gold. The company's flagship property includes the Tatogga property that consists of 105 contiguous and 3 small satellite claims covering 30,755.79 hectares, which is located in the northwestern British Columbia.

