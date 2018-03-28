Guaranty Bancorp (GBNK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “GUARANTY BANCORP is a bank holding company with one wholly owned bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank and Trust Company. Guaranty Bank and Trust Company provides banking and other financial services, including real estate, construction, commercial and industrial, energy, consumer and agriculture loans, to consumers and small and medium-sized businesses, including the owners and employees of those businesses, through 36 community banking branches in the Colorado Front Range. Guaranty Bank also provides trust services, including personal trust administration, estate settlement, investment management accounts and self-directed IRAs. “

Get Guaranty Bancorp alerts:

GBNK has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Guaranty Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. BidaskClub lowered Guaranty Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.90.

GBNK stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.85. The company had a trading volume of 103,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Guaranty Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42.

Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $38.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 million. Guaranty Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 24.18%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrick Dan O’brien sold 1,516 shares of Guaranty Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $44,494.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,886.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher G. Treece sold 4,689 shares of Guaranty Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $130,869.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,075.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,158 shares of company stock worth $910,344 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $348,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancorp by 12.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,231,000 after acquiring an additional 82,503 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancorp by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 282,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancorp by 148.7% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 57,875 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Guaranty Bancorp (GBNK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/guaranty-bancorp-gbnk-downgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Guaranty Bancorp Company Profile

Guaranty Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company’s bank subsidiary is Guaranty Bank and Trust Company (the Bank). As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 32 branches and two investment management firms, Private Capital Management LLC (PCM) and Cherry Hills Investment Advisors Inc (CHIA), in Colorado through the Bank.

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.