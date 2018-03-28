Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,958 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.18% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $19,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 19,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $95.00 price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.25.

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 25,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $2,405,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,787.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart R. Levine sold 8,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total value of $880,639.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,951.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,743 shares of company stock valued at $13,191,608 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $106.50. The stock had a trading volume of 185,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,371. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.49 and a 1 year high of $109.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,598.65, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.80 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.02% and a net margin of 8.74%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.50%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc (Broadridge) is a provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds and corporate issuers. The Company’s segments include Investor Communication Solutions, and Global Technology and Operations. The Company offers Bank/Broker-Dealer Investor Communication Solutions, Customer Communication Solutions, Corporate Issuer Solutions, Advisor Solutions and Mutual Fund and Retirement Solutions through Investor Communication Solutions segment.

