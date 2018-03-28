Aqua America Inc (WTR) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.39% of Aqua America worth $27,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aqua America by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,709,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,290,000 after purchasing an additional 312,765 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Aqua America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,695,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,451,000 after purchasing an additional 13,501 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management LTD raised its position in Aqua America by 7.0% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management LTD now owns 2,103,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,812,000 after purchasing an additional 137,582 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Aqua America by 898.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,634,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,060 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aqua America by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,219,000 after purchasing an additional 36,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aqua America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 15th. UBS started coverage on Aqua America in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on Aqua America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Hilliard Lyons raised Aqua America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo cut Aqua America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aqua America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Aqua America stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $33.56. The stock had a trading volume of 59,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,851. The company has a market capitalization of $5,869.32, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.48. Aqua America Inc has a 1 year low of $31.18 and a 1 year high of $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Aqua America had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Aqua America Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 18 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.2047 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 0.00579722458227131%. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.74%.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing water or wastewater services concentrated in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Indiana and Virginia. The Company is the holding company for its primary subsidiary, Aqua Pennsylvania, Inc Its market-based activities are conducted through Aqua Resources, Inc (Aqua Resources) and Aqua Infrastructure, LLC (Aqua Infrastructure).

