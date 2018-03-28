Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stake in Sun Communities Inc (SUI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,472 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.27% of Sun Communities worth $20,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 141,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,163,000 after buying an additional 79,214 shares in the last quarter. Independent Order of Foresters lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Order of Foresters now owns 11,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth $1,919,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,480,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SUI shares. Robert W. Baird raised Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Evercore ISI raised Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $97.00 price target on Sun Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

Sun Communities stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.57. The company had a trading volume of 61,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,116.10, a P/E ratio of 106.54, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.18. Sun Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.78 and a fifty-two week high of $96.08.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $242.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 315.29%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 2,200 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $193,248.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/guggenheim-capital-llc-increases-holdings-in-sun-communities-inc-sui-updated.html.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating, developing, and expanding manufactured housing (MH) and recreational vehicle (RV).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.