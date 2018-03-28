UDR, Inc. (UDR) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 539,570 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.31% of UDR worth $32,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 53,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 653,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in UDR by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 25,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in UDR by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 14,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UDR shares. Sandler O’Neill set a $38.00 price objective on UDR and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks set a $39.00 target price on UDR and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.71.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total value of $718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,162,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,729,801. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $1,077,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 528,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,974,053.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $35.34. The stock had a trading volume of 409,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,800. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.88 and a 1 year high of $40.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,238.11, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.41.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $250.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.37 million. UDR had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 9th will be issued a $0.3225 dividend. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 288.37%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/guggenheim-capital-llc-sells-539570-shares-of-udr-inc-udr-updated.html.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of and manages multifamily apartment communities generally located in various markets across the United States. The Company’s segments are Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other.

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.