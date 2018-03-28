Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) General Counsel Sells $165,419.24 in Stock

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) General Counsel James Winston King sold 1,966 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total value of $165,419.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,951.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

James Winston King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 5th, James Winston King sold 124 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $9,548.00.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.21. The stock had a trading volume of 756,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,401. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $55.26 and a 1-year high of $92.65. The company has a market cap of $6,276.91, a P/E ratio of -214.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.34 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GWRE. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered Guidewire Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $100.00 price target on Guidewire Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $505,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 67,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 742,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,167,000 after acquiring an additional 34,784 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers. It offers Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. The company's products include Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, an underwriting and policy administration application; Guidewire ClaimCenter, a lifecycle management application; Guidewire BillingCenter, manages billing, payment plans, agent commissions, and external payment systems; and Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based underwriting application.

