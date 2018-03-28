Guidewire Software (GWRE) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,155,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 755,860 shares during the period. Guidewire Software makes up 0.9% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.19% of Guidewire Software worth $234,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 7.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 64.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at $161,000.

In related news, CEO Marcus Ryu sold 7,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total transaction of $620,098.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,120.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven P. Sherry sold 4,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.18, for a total value of $402,632.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,725.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,011 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,919. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,666. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $55.26 and a 52-week high of $92.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6,276.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GWRE. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. DA Davidson set a $100.00 price objective on Guidewire Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Piper Jaffray reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers. It offers Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. The company's products include Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, an underwriting and policy administration application; Guidewire ClaimCenter, a lifecycle management application; Guidewire BillingCenter, manages billing, payment plans, agent commissions, and external payment systems; and Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based underwriting application.

