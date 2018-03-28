GVC (LON:GVC) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

GVC (LON:GVC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th. They currently have a GBX 1,200 ($16.58) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,133 ($15.65) price target on shares of GVC in a report on Monday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on GVC from GBX 960 ($13.26) to GBX 1,150 ($15.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup raised GVC to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,090 ($15.06) price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($15.20) price target on shares of GVC in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on GVC from GBX 1,070 ($14.78) to GBX 1,120 ($15.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,049.30 ($14.50).

GVC stock opened at GBX 933.50 ($12.90) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,880.00 and a P/E ratio of -13,335.71. GVC has a 12 month low of GBX 705.50 ($9.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 996 ($13.76).

GVC Company Profile

GVC Holdings PLC is a sports betting and gaming company. The Company operates under various brands in the gaming sector, including bwin, sporting bet and Foxy Bingo. It also provides online gaming services on a business-to-business basis to the third party operators. Its segments include Sports and Gaming.

