GVC Holdings PLC (GVC) Plans Dividend of €0.18

GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) declared a dividend on Friday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of €0.18 ($0.22) per share on Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from GVC’s previous dividend of $0.17. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of GVC stock traded down GBX 15.50 ($0.21) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 918 ($12.68). The stock had a trading volume of 3,933,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,000. GVC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 705.50 ($9.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 996 ($13.76). The firm has a market cap of $2,880.00 and a PE ratio of -13,114.29.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GVC. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.58) price objective on shares of GVC in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Citigroup raised GVC to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,090 ($15.06) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,133 ($15.65) price objective on shares of GVC in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($15.20) target price on shares of GVC in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on GVC from GBX 1,070 ($14.78) to GBX 1,200 ($16.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GVC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,049.30 ($14.50).

GVC Company Profile

GVC Holdings PLC is a sports betting and gaming company. The Company operates under various brands in the gaming sector, including bwin, sporting bet and Foxy Bingo. It also provides online gaming services on a business-to-business basis to the third party operators. Its segments include Sports and Gaming.

