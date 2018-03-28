GXShares Price Tops $3.17 (GXS)

GXShares (CURRENCY:GXS) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One GXShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.17 or 0.00032136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Allcoin, OEX and Bit-Z. GXShares has a total market cap of $190.21 million and approximately $5.79 million worth of GXShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GXShares has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007397 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002780 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.13 or 0.00728358 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015121 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012761 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00037401 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00149184 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 47.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00031187 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

GXShares Profile

GXShares was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXShares’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. GXShares’ official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXShares’ official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXShares’ official website is gxs.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXShares is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GXShares Coin Trading

GXShares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, OEX, BigONE, Bit-Z, QBTC and Binance. It is not currently possible to purchase GXShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXShares must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

