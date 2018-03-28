Hacken Market Capitalization Achieves $8.60 Million (HKN)

Hacken (CURRENCY:HKN) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. During the last week, Hacken has traded 22% lower against the US dollar. Hacken has a total market capitalization of $8.60 million and approximately $51,721.00 worth of Hacken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hacken token can currently be bought for about $2.11 or 0.00026699 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007311 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002769 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.31 or 0.00724707 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015260 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012652 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00037024 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00146614 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00031955 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Hacken

Hacken was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Hacken’s total supply is 5,600,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,072,972 tokens. Hacken’s official Twitter account is @Hacken_io. The official website for Hacken is hacken.io. The Reddit community for Hacken is /r/hacken. The official message board for Hacken is steemit.com/@hacken.

Buying and Selling Hacken

Hacken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and YoBit. It is not possible to buy Hacken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hacken must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hacken using one of the exchanges listed above.

