Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 504,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.35% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $10,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 840,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,596,000 after buying an additional 90,243 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 8,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,099,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,462,000 after buying an additional 237,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,792.70, a P/E ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $21.48.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 89.83% and a net margin of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $189.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 386.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

HALO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

