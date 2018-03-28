Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (HHFA) Given a €24.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($29.63) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HHFA. UBS set a €19.30 ($23.83) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €16.00 ($19.75) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Group set a €28.00 ($34.57) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Nord/LB set a €24.50 ($30.25) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Independent Research set a €22.00 ($27.16) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €22.89 ($28.26).

Shares of HHFA stock opened at €18.59 ($22.95) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,330.00 and a PE ratio of 14.75. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik has a 52-week low of €16.55 ($20.43) and a 52-week high of €28.44 ($35.11).

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Company Profile

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft provides integrated handling, transport, and logistics services in Germany and internationally. The company's Container segment handles container ships, such as loading and discharging of containers; transfers containers to other carriers, including rail, truck, feeder ship, or barge; operates three container terminals; and provides container services comprising maintenance and repair services.

