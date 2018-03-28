Happycoin (HPC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $17,470.00

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Happycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000493 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Happycoin has traded 30.9% lower against the US dollar. Happycoin has a market cap of $548,760.00 and approximately $17,470.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.59 or 0.04412340 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001281 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00013900 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007553 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00015684 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012616 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Happycoin

Happycoin (CRYPTO:HPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 13,999,133 coins. Happycoin’s official website is happycointech.org. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5.

Buying and Selling Happycoin

Happycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is not currently possible to purchase Happycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Happycoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Happycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

