Harbor Island Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Harbor Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 133,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,343,000. Comcast accounts for about 4.7% of Harbor Island Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 421,605 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $16,409,000 after buying an additional 38,005 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,798,134 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $69,983,000 after buying an additional 251,234 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,339,199 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $363,482,000 after buying an additional 63,711 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 16,170 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 4,438,943 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $172,764,000 after buying an additional 368,875 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank set a $52.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Comcast stock opened at $32.99 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $32.74 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $154,058.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The cable giant reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 26.87%. The company had revenue of $21.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 13.21%.

In other news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 10,870 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $364,036.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,648.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brian L. Roberts sold 691,105 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $25,246,065.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,717,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,750,795.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,393,593 shares of company stock valued at $52,163,432. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Harbor Island Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/harbor-island-capital-llc-purchases-new-holdings-in-comcast-co-cmcsa.html.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.