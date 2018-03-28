Millennium Management LLC Increases Position in Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,775 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.29% of Harris worth $49,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Harris by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,352,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $441,435,000 after buying an additional 892,898 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Harris by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,600,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,218,281,000 after acquiring an additional 751,366 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Harris by 122,037.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 609,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,331,000 after acquiring an additional 608,967 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Harris by 924.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,519,000 after acquiring an additional 200,564 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Harris by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,916,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $252,426,000 after acquiring an additional 192,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Harris alerts:

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $3,023,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sheldon J. Fox sold 8,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $1,354,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,380,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,882 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,320 over the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Harris from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Harris in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

Harris stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $160.16. 537,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,350. The stock has a market cap of $19,242.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Harris Co. has a 12-month low of $106.18 and a 12-month high of $164.58.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Harris had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. research analysts forecast that Harris Co. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Millennium Management LLC Increases Position in Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/harris-co-hrs-shares-bought-by-millennium-management-llc-updated.html.

Harris Company Profile

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, 2-channel vehicular radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

Receive News & Ratings for Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.