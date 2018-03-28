Insider Buying: J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Insider Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) insider Harry Morley purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,197 ($16.54) per share, for a total transaction of £23,940 ($33,075.44).

Shares of J D Wetherspoon stock opened at GBX 1,149 ($15.87) on Wednesday. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 12-month low of GBX 926.50 ($12.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,346.14 ($18.60). The firm has a market capitalization of $1,370.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,298.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 3rd.

A number of research analysts have commented on JDW shares. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($15.20) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($14.64) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($14.51) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,250 ($17.27) to GBX 1,400 ($19.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,157.46 ($15.99).

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 24, 2017, it operated 895 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

