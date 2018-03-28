Hartland & Co. LLC Has $4.99 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Hartland & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,486 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the period. Hartland & Co. LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beach Investment Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2,161.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 302,577 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,708,000 after acquiring an additional 289,197 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 43,530 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 47,187 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 172,779 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 40,925 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 56,763 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $60.28 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $42.31 and a 52 week high of $64.60. The firm has a market cap of $103,906.88, a P/E ratio of 231.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 430.79%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Roger Bird sold 8,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $518,440.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,518.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $58,634.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,112.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,261 shares of company stock valued at $7,559,987 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.47.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

