HBK Investments L P Decreases Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

HBK Investments L P lessened its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,260 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,024 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 7.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 77,976 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 110.3% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 8,749 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,297 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $38.39 on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $44.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $92,805.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 130.63% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 320.26%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GSK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Cowen set a $38.00 price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.77.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “HBK Investments L P Decreases Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/hbk-investments-l-p-decreases-stake-in-glaxosmithkline-plc-gsk.html.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc is a global healthcare company. The Company operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Company focuses on its research across six areas: Respiratory diseases, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)/infectious diseases, Vaccines, Immuno-inflammation, Oncology and Rare diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.