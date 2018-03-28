HBK Investments L P Takes $329,000 Position in California Resources Corp (CRC)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 306.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of California Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Get California Resources alerts:

In other California Resources news, Director Harry T. Mcmahon bought 35,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $503,815.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,773 shares in the company, valued at $691,601.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

California Resources stock opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. California Resources Corp has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.37, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.76) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that California Resources Corp will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

CRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded California Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Societe Generale downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs upgraded California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded California Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.42.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/hbk-investments-l-p-takes-329000-position-in-california-resources-corp-crc.html.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, with operating properties within the State of California. The Company produced approximately 140 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d), as of December 31, 2016. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had net proved reserves of 568 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe).

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.