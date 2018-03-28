John Engquist Sells 43,739 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Stock

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) CEO John Engquist sold 43,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $1,817,792.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,646,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,999,553.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Engquist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 23rd, John Engquist sold 1,696 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $67,873.92.

On Wednesday, March 14th, John Engquist sold 3,171 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $130,486.65.

On Monday, March 12th, John Engquist sold 31,679 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,337,487.38.

On Thursday, March 8th, John Engquist sold 35,135 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $1,489,724.00.

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,482. The company has a market cap of $1,403.87, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $44.24.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.35. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $294.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.80 million. equities analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is 35.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEES. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 342.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 958,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,944,000 after buying an additional 741,588 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter worth $13,654,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 679,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,835,000 after buying an additional 254,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,116,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,052,000 after buying an additional 119,301 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,979,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,469,000 after buying an additional 114,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

HEES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. UBS reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $45.00 price objective on H&E Equipment Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. H&E Equipment Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc is an integrated equipment services company. The Company is focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. As of December 31, 2016, the Company rented, sold and provided parts and services support for four core categories of specialized equipment: hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment; cranes; earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

