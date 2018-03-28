Head-To-Head Analysis: Celanese (CE) vs. Kraton (KRA)

Celanese (NYSE: CE) and Kraton (NYSE:KRA) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Celanese pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Kraton does not pay a dividend. Celanese pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Celanese has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.8% of Celanese shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Kraton shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Celanese shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Kraton shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Celanese and Kraton, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celanese 1 5 11 1 2.67 Kraton 0 1 2 0 2.67

Celanese presently has a consensus target price of $115.40, indicating a potential upside of 15.70%. Kraton has a consensus target price of $65.50, indicating a potential upside of 39.90%. Given Kraton’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kraton is more favorable than Celanese.

Risk and Volatility

Celanese has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kraton has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Celanese and Kraton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celanese 13.73% 32.96% 11.61% Kraton 4.98% 15.47% 3.01%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Celanese and Kraton’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celanese $6.14 billion 2.21 $843.00 million $6.10 16.35 Kraton $1.96 billion 0.76 $97.54 million $3.05 15.35

Celanese has higher revenue and earnings than Kraton. Kraton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Celanese, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Celanese beats Kraton on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation (Celanese) is a technology and specialty materials company. The Company’s segments include Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, Acetyl Intermediates and Other Activities. The Advanced Engineered Materials segment includes the Company’s engineered materials business and certain affiliates. The Consumer Specialties segment includes the Company’s cellulose derivatives and food ingredients businesses, which serve consumer-driven applications. The Industrial Specialties segment includes the Company’s emulsion polymers and ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) polymers businesses. The Acetyl Intermediates segment includes the Company’s intermediate chemistry business, which produces and supplies acetyl products, including acetic acid, vinyl acetate monomer (VAM), acetic anhydride and acetate esters. The Company has operations in North America, Europe and Asia. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 30 global production facilities.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings. The Chemical segment provides pine-based specialty products that include rosin-based tackifiers for packaging and pressure-sensitive adhesive applications; terpene-based tackifiers for bookbinding, hygiene, and pressure-sensitive adhesive applications; alpha-methyl-styrene (AMS) resins for bookbinding and pressure-sensitive adhesive applications; and hot melt polyamides for flexible packaging. It also provides rosin-based binders for the thermoplastic pavement marking submarket; sells tall oil fatty acids for the asphalt paving market; and produces rosin esters and insoluble maleic-based tackifiers, as well as bitumen additives. In addition, this segment offers terpene-based tread enhancement resins and AMS-based tread enhancement additives, as well as distilled tall oil and rosins for enhancing the performance and manufacturing of high performance, winter, and all-season tires. Further, it provides dimer acids, tall oil rosins, and terpene fractions for fuel additive, oilfield chemical, mining fluid, coating, metalworking fluid and lubricant, and other applications. The company sells its products through various channels, including direct sales force, marketing representatives, and distributors under the Kraton and Cariflex brands. The company was formerly known as Kraton Performance Polymers, Inc. and changed its name to Kraton Corporation in September 2016. Kraton Corporation is based in Houston, Texas.

