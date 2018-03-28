Head-To-Head Analysis: Discovery Communications (DISCK) and MSG Networks (MSGN)

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ: DISCK) and MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Discovery Communications has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSG Networks has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Discovery Communications and MSG Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Discovery Communications -4.90% 21.68% 5.92% MSG Networks 40.97% -19.52% 20.90%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Discovery Communications and MSG Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Discovery Communications $6.87 billion 1.11 -$337.00 million ($0.60) -33.28 MSG Networks $675.35 million 2.59 $167.34 million $3.69 6.29

MSG Networks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Discovery Communications. Discovery Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MSG Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Discovery Communications and MSG Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Discovery Communications 0 2 0 0 2.00 MSG Networks 1 3 5 0 2.44

Discovery Communications presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.22%. MSG Networks has a consensus price target of $24.67, indicating a potential upside of 6.32%. Given Discovery Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Discovery Communications is more favorable than MSG Networks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.8% of Discovery Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.2% of MSG Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Discovery Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of MSG Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MSG Networks beats Discovery Communications on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery Communications, Inc. (Discovery) is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements. Its segments include U.S. Networks, which consists principally of domestic television networks and digital content services; International Networks, consisting primarily of international television networks and digital content services, and Education and Other, which consists principally of curriculum-based product and service offerings, and production studios. The Company’s portfolio of networks includes television brands, such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, ID, Velocity (known as Turbo outside of the United States) and Eurosport. It is also engaged in extending content distribution across various platforms, including brand-aligned Websites, Web-native networks and online streaming.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc., formerly The Madison Square Garden Company, is engaged in sports production, and content development and distribution. The Company owns and operates two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network (MSGN) and MSG+, collectively MSG Networks. Its networks are distributed throughout its territory, which includes all of New York State and significant portions of New Jersey and Connecticut, as well as parts of Pennsylvania. The Company delivers live games of the New York Knicks (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA); the New York Rangers (the Rangers), New York Islanders (the Islanders), New Jersey Devils (the Devils) and Buffalo Sabres (the Sabres) of the National Hockey League (NHL); the New York Liberty (the Liberty) of the Women’s National Basketball Association; the New York Red Bulls (the Red Bulls) of Major League Soccer (MLS), and the Westchester Knicks of the National Basketball Association Developmental League.

