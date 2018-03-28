Head to Head Analysis: Emerge Energy Services (EMES) & Glori Energy (GLRI)

Emerge Energy Services (NYSE: EMES) and Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Emerge Energy Services and Glori Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerge Energy Services $364.30 million 0.51 -$6.83 million ($0.24) -25.21 Glori Energy $9.00 million 0.04 -$36.25 million N/A N/A

Emerge Energy Services has higher revenue and earnings than Glori Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.2% of Emerge Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 46.2% of Glori Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Emerge Energy Services and Glori Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerge Energy Services 0 5 3 0 2.38 Glori Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Emerge Energy Services presently has a consensus price target of $13.71, suggesting a potential upside of 125.94%. Given Emerge Energy Services’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Emerge Energy Services is more favorable than Glori Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Emerge Energy Services and Glori Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerge Energy Services -1.88% -8.54% -1.29% Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Emerge Energy Services has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glori Energy has a beta of 5.39, meaning that its stock price is 439% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Emerge Energy Services beats Glori Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emerge Energy Services

Emerge Energy Services LP owns, operates, acquires and develops a portfolio of energy service assets. The Company operates through Sand segment. The Company conducts its Sand operations through its subsidiary, Superior Silica Sands LLC (SSS). The Company’s Sand business mines, processes and distributes silica sand, an input for the hydraulic fracturing of oil and gas wells. As of December 31, 2016, its Wisconsin facilities consisted of three dry plants located in Arland, Barron and New Auburn, Wisconsin, with a total permitted capacity of 6.3 million finished tons per year, and five wet plants and mine complexes. As of December 31, 2016, its dry plant in Kosse, Texas, had a capacity of 600,000 tons per year that is supplied by a separate mine and wet plant that processes local Texas sand. As of December 31, 2016, the Company also had 14 transload facilities located throughout North America in the basins where it delivers its sand, as well as a fleet of 5,573 railcars.

About Glori Energy

Glori Energy Inc., an energy technology and oil production company, provides services to third party exploration and production companies in North America and Brazil. It operates through Oil and Gas, and AERO Services segments. The Oil and Gas segment produces and develops oil and natural gas interests. The AERO Services segment offers biotechnology solutions of enhanced oil recovery through a two-step process, including analysis phase, reservoir screening process that obtains field samples and evaluates potential of AERO system; and field deployment phase that deploys skid mounted injection equipment. Glori Energy Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

