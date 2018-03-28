Head to Head Analysis: Post (POST) and Simply Good Foods (SMPL)

Post (NYSE: POST) and Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Post and Simply Good Foods’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Post $5.23 billion 0.97 $48.30 million $2.94 25.17 Simply Good Foods $396.17 million 2.43 -$2.03 million N/A N/A

Post has higher revenue and earnings than Simply Good Foods.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.2% of Simply Good Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Post shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Simply Good Foods shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Post and Simply Good Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Post 4.54% 7.90% 2.04% Simply Good Foods N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Post and Simply Good Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Post 0 1 9 0 2.90 Simply Good Foods 0 0 4 0 3.00

Post currently has a consensus target price of $102.57, indicating a potential upside of 38.59%. Simply Good Foods has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.30%. Given Post’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Post is more favorable than Simply Good Foods.

Summary

Post beats Simply Good Foods on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc. is a consumer packaged goods holding company. The Company operates through four segments, namely, Post Consumer Brands, Michael Foods Group, Active Nutrition and Private Brands. The Company’s Post Consumer Brands segment includes the Post Foods branded ready-to-eat cereal operations and the business of MOM Brands. Its Michael Foods Group segment produces and distributes egg products, refrigerated potato products, cheese and other dairy case products, and pasta products. Its Private Brands segment manufactures and distributes organic and conventional private label peanut butter and other nut butters, baking nuts, raisins and other dried fruit, and trail mixes. Its Active Nutrition segment markets and distributes protein beverages and bars under the Premier Protein brand, protein powders and bars under the Dymatize and Supreme Protein brands, and ready-to-drink beverages and other liquid-based solutions under the Joint Juice brand.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. The company markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Endulge, and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

