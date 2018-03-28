Head to Head Analysis: Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) vs. Its Peers

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE: STNG) is one of 144 publicly-traded companies in the “TRANSPORTATION” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Scorpio Tankers to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.8% of Scorpio Tankers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of shares of all “TRANSPORTATION” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of shares of all “TRANSPORTATION” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Scorpio Tankers and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scorpio Tankers 0 0 7 0 3.00 Scorpio Tankers Competitors 1101 4001 4827 203 2.41

Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus price target of $4.96, indicating a potential upside of 151.99%. As a group, “TRANSPORTATION” companies have a potential upside of 13.10%. Given Scorpio Tankers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Scorpio Tankers is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Scorpio Tankers has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scorpio Tankers’ competitors have a beta of 1.19, suggesting that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Scorpio Tankers and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scorpio Tankers -30.86% -6.73% -2.57% Scorpio Tankers Competitors 0.79% 6.59% 3.05%

Dividends

Scorpio Tankers pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Scorpio Tankers pays out -5.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “TRANSPORTATION” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out -1,094.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Scorpio Tankers lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Scorpio Tankers and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Scorpio Tankers $512.73 million -$158.24 million -2.59 Scorpio Tankers Competitors $3.23 billion $305.94 million 18.33

Scorpio Tankers’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Scorpio Tankers. Scorpio Tankers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Scorpio Tankers competitors beat Scorpio Tankers on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (Scorpio Tankers) is engaged in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the international shipping markets. The Company operates through four segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax and LR2. As of March 15, 2017, the Company’s fleet consisted of 78 owned tankers (22 LR2, 14 Handymax and 42 MR) with a weighted average age of approximately 2.3 years, and 19 time or bareboat chartered-in tankers, which it operated (one LR2, one LR1, eight MR and nine Handymax) (collectively referred to as its Operating Fleet). As of March 1, 2017, the Company’s total oil tanker fleet (crude, products and product/chemical tankers) consisted of 4,754 ships with a combined capacity of 525.9 million deadweight tonnage. As of December 31, 2016, the Company also had contracts for the construction of one LR2 tanker and eight MR tankers. Its vessels include STI Brixton, STI Comandante, STI Finchley, STI Hammersmith, STI Larvotto, STI San Antonio and STI Regina.

