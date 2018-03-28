Critical Review: American Financial Group (AFG) versus MBIA (MBI)

American Financial Group (NYSE: AFG) and MBIA (NYSE:MBI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

American Financial Group has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MBIA has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

American Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. MBIA does not pay a dividend. American Financial Group pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Financial Group has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares American Financial Group and MBIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Financial Group 6.92% 11.09% 0.99% MBIA -370.67% -19.69% -4.16%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Financial Group and MBIA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Financial Group $6.87 billion 1.45 $475.00 million $5.30 21.17 MBIA $433.00 million 1.88 -$1.61 billion ($12.89) -0.71

American Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than MBIA. MBIA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for American Financial Group and MBIA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Financial Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 MBIA 0 1 2 0 2.67

American Financial Group currently has a consensus target price of $114.67, suggesting a potential upside of 2.22%. MBIA has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 58.30%. Given MBIA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MBIA is more favorable than American Financial Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.3% of American Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of American Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of MBIA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Financial Group beats MBIA on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) is a holding company engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance businesses. The Company, through Great American Insurance Group, focuses on commercial products for businesses, and is engaged in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. It has four segments: Property and casualty insurance, Annuity, Run-off long-term care and life, and Other. It reports its property and casualty insurance business in specialty sub-segments, including Property and transportation, Specialty casualty and Specialty financial. AFG sells traditional fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets through independent producers and through direct relationships with certain financial institutions. AFG also sells single premium annuities in financial institutions through direct relationships with certain banks and through independent agents and brokers.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the financial guarantee insurance businesses in the industry. The Company manages its business within three segments: United States (U.S.) public finance insurance; corporate, and international and structured finance insurance. The U.S. public finance insurance business is primarily operated through National Public Finance Guarantee Corporation. The corporate segment consists of general corporate activities, including providing general support services, including management, legal, accounting, treasury, information technology, and insurance portfolio surveillance, to other operating businesses, and asset and capital management. The international and structured finance insurance business is primarily operated through MBIA Insurance Corporation and its subsidiaries.

