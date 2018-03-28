Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) vs. Utah Medical Products (UTMD) Head-To-Head Comparison

Baxter International (NYSE: BAX) and Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Utah Medical Products has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Baxter International pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Utah Medical Products pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Baxter International pays out 49.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Utah Medical Products pays out 47.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Utah Medical Products is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Baxter International and Utah Medical Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baxter International $10.56 billion 3.32 $717.00 million $1.29 50.29 Utah Medical Products $41.41 million 8.74 $8.50 million $2.29 42.49

Baxter International has higher revenue and earnings than Utah Medical Products. Utah Medical Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baxter International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.6% of Baxter International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Utah Medical Products shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Baxter International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Utah Medical Products shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Baxter International and Utah Medical Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baxter International 6.79% 15.11% 8.18% Utah Medical Products 20.54% 18.85% 16.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Baxter International and Utah Medical Products, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baxter International 0 5 9 1 2.73 Utah Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Baxter International presently has a consensus price target of $71.62, indicating a potential upside of 10.40%. Given Baxter International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Baxter International is more favorable than Utah Medical Products.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides renal and hospital products. The Company operates through two segments: Hospital Products and Renal. Its Hospital Products business manufactures sterile intravenous (IV) solutions and administration sets, premixed drugs and drug-reconstitution systems, pre-filled vials and syringes for injectable drugs, IV nutrition products, parenteral nutrition therapies, infusion pumps, inhalation anesthetics and biosurgery products. The Renal business offers a portfolio to meet the needs of patients with end-stage renal disease, or irreversible kidney disease and acute kidney injuries, including technologies and therapies for peritoneal dialysis (PD), hemodialysis (HD), continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) and additional dialysis services. Its products are used by hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, doctors’ offices and by patients at home under physician supervision.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (UTMD) is engaged in the business of producing medical devices that are disposable and for hospital use. The Company’s product categories include labor and delivery/obstetrics, including fetal monitoring accessories, Vacuum-Assisted Delivery Systems (VAD), and other labor and delivery tools; neonatal intensive care, including DISPOSA-HOOD, DELTRAN PLUS and GESCO; gynecology/urology/electrosurgery, including LETZ System, FINESSE+ Generator, EPITOME, PATHFINDER PLUS, HOLMIUM LASER FIBRES, LIBERTY System, ENDOCURETTE, TVUS/HSG-Cath and LUMIN, and blood pressure monitoring, including DELTRAN Disposable Pressure Transducer (DPT), and pressure monitoring accessories, components and other molded parts. UTMD markets a range of medical devices used in critical care areas, especially the neonatal intensive care unit, the labor and delivery department and the women’s health center in hospitals, as well as products sold to outpatient clinics and physician’s offices.

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.