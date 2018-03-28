Head to Head Comparison: General Motors (GM) vs. Its Competitors

General Motors (NYSE: GM) is one of 97 public companies in the “AUTOS/TIRES/TRUCKS” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare General Motors to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares General Motors and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Motors -2.58% 22.86% 4.30% General Motors Competitors -1.46% 13.87% 3.25%

Risk & Volatility

General Motors has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Motors’ rivals have a beta of 2.80, suggesting that their average stock price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for General Motors and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Motors 2 11 9 1 2.39 General Motors Competitors 845 3146 3775 208 2.42

General Motors currently has a consensus target price of $44.47, suggesting a potential upside of 25.37%. As a group, “AUTOS/TIRES/TRUCKS” companies have a potential upside of 14.34%. Given General Motors’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe General Motors is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares General Motors and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio General Motors $145.59 billion -$3.86 billion -12.27 General Motors Competitors $27.55 billion $1.28 billion 14.54

General Motors has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. General Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.6% of General Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of shares of all “AUTOS/TIRES/TRUCKS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of General Motors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of shares of all “AUTOS/TIRES/TRUCKS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

General Motors pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. General Motors pays out -52.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “AUTOS/TIRES/TRUCKS” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 29.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. General Motors is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

General Motors beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and automobile parts. The Company’s segments include GM North America (GMNA), GM Europe (GME), GM International Operations (GMIO), GM South America (GMSA) and General Motors Financial Company, Inc. (GM Financial). The Company provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc. The Company develops, manufactures and/or markets vehicles in North America under the brands, including Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC. The Company also develops, manufactures and/or markets vehicles outside North America under the brands, including Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Opel and Vauxhall. The Company offers a range of after-sale vehicle services and products through the dealer network, such as maintenance, light repairs, collision repairs, vehicle accessories and extended service warranties. GM Financial is an automotive finance company, which provides automobile finance solutions.

