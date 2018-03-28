Comparing Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) and Its Competitors

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE: MOD) is one of 97 publicly-traded companies in the “AUTOS/TIRES/TRUCKS” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Modine Manufacturing to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Modine Manufacturing has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Modine Manufacturing’s competitors have a beta of 2.80, meaning that their average share price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.7% of Modine Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of shares of all “AUTOS/TIRES/TRUCKS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Modine Manufacturing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of shares of all “AUTOS/TIRES/TRUCKS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Modine Manufacturing and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Modine Manufacturing $1.50 billion $14.20 million 86.25 Modine Manufacturing Competitors $27.55 billion $1.28 billion 14.54

Modine Manufacturing’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Modine Manufacturing. Modine Manufacturing is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Modine Manufacturing and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modine Manufacturing 0 0 0 0 N/A Modine Manufacturing Competitors 845 3146 3775 208 2.42

As a group, “AUTOS/TIRES/TRUCKS” companies have a potential upside of 14.49%. Given Modine Manufacturing’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Modine Manufacturing has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Modine Manufacturing and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modine Manufacturing 0.62% 16.54% 5.06% Modine Manufacturing Competitors -1.46% 13.87% 3.25%

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on-highway and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications, and for sale into an array of building, industrial and refrigeration markets. The Company’s products include radiators and radiator cores, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, building heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment, and coils. Its segments include Americas, Europe, Asia and Building HVAC. Its Americas segment consists of vehicular and industrial original equipment products in North America and South America, as well as aftermarket products in South America. Its Europe segment consists of vehicular and industrial original equipment products in Europe. Its Asia segment consists of vehicular and industrial original equipment products in Asia. Its Building HVAC segment consists of building heating, ventilating and air conditioning products throughout the world.

