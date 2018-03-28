Head to Head Comparison: Nutrisystem (NTRI) and Laureate Education (LAUR)

Nutrisystem (NASDAQ: NTRI) and Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Nutrisystem and Laureate Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutrisystem 8.30% 48.69% 31.00% Laureate Education 2.09% 7.52% 1.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nutrisystem and Laureate Education, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutrisystem 0 3 6 0 2.67 Laureate Education 0 1 6 0 2.86

Nutrisystem presently has a consensus price target of $56.89, suggesting a potential upside of 108.38%. Laureate Education has a consensus price target of $17.86, suggesting a potential upside of 29.87%. Given Nutrisystem’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nutrisystem is more favorable than Laureate Education.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.9% of Laureate Education shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Nutrisystem shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Laureate Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nutrisystem and Laureate Education’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutrisystem $696.96 million 1.18 $57.87 million $1.90 14.37 Laureate Education $4.38 billion 0.59 $91.46 million ($1.31) -10.50

Laureate Education has higher revenue and earnings than Nutrisystem. Laureate Education is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nutrisystem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Nutrisystem pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Laureate Education does not pay a dividend. Nutrisystem pays out 52.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Nutrisystem beats Laureate Education on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nutrisystem Company Profile

Nutrisystem, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides weight management products and services for women and men in the United States. The company offers weight loss programs that consist primarily of a pre-packaged food program, digital tools, and counseling. It also provides Nutrisystem Lean13 program, which provides weight loss, and support and counseling services; the South Beach Diet, a weight-loss program; and Nutrisystem 5-day kit, a ?D' kit that offers individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes. In addition, the company provides SmartCarb and PowerFuel products, including meal replacement bars, powder shakes, baked goods and snacks; and Nutrisystem D Program, a weight loss program designed to produce gradual weight loss. It sells its pre-packaged foods to weight loss program participants directly through the Internet and telephone; a television shopping network; and retailers. Nutrisystem, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc. provides higher education programs and services to students through an international network of licensed universities and higher education institutions (institutions). The Company’s programs are provided through institutions that are campus-based and Internet-based, or through electronically distributed educational programs (online). It offers its educational services through six segments: Brazil; Mexico; Andean and Iberian; Central America and United States (U.S.) Campuses; Online and Partnerships; and Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific (EMEAA). Its institutions also offer an education that emphasizes professional-oriented fields of study with undergraduate and graduate degrees in a wide range of disciplines. As of June 30, 2017, the Company’s global network of 69 institutions comprised 57 institutions it owned or controlled, and an additional 12 institutions that it managed or with which it had other relationships.

