Head-To-Head Comparison: Sherwin-Williams (SHW) vs. Foundation Building Materials (FBM)

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) and Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sherwin-Williams and Foundation Building Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sherwin-Williams 11.83% 50.59% 8.05% Foundation Building Materials 4.00% 2.44% 0.58%

Dividends

Sherwin-Williams pays an annual dividend of $3.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Foundation Building Materials does not pay a dividend. Sherwin-Williams pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sherwin-Williams has raised its dividend for 39 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sherwin-Williams and Foundation Building Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sherwin-Williams $14.98 billion 2.42 $1.77 billion $18.61 20.70 Foundation Building Materials $2.06 billion 0.31 $82.48 million $1.94 7.58

Sherwin-Williams has higher revenue and earnings than Foundation Building Materials. Foundation Building Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sherwin-Williams, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sherwin-Williams and Foundation Building Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sherwin-Williams 0 8 14 1 2.70 Foundation Building Materials 0 1 4 1 3.00

Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus price target of $437.84, indicating a potential upside of 13.65%. Foundation Building Materials has a consensus price target of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 20.10%. Given Foundation Building Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Foundation Building Materials is more favorable than Sherwin-Williams.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.5% of Sherwin-Williams shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of Foundation Building Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Sherwin-Williams shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sherwin-Williams beats Foundation Building Materials on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company (Sherwin-Williams) is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of paint, coatings and related products. The Company’s segments are Paint Stores Group, Consumer Group, Global Finishes Group, Latin America Coatings Group and Administrative. The Paint Stores Group markets and sells Sherwin-Williams branded architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) product finishes and related items. The Consumer Group segment manufactures and distributes a range of paint, coatings and related products. The Global Finishes Group develops, licenses and manufactures a range of protective and marine products, automotive finishes and refinish products, OEM product finishes and related products. The Latin America Coatings Group develops, licenses, manufactures and distributes a range of architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, OEM product finishes and related products.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc. is a specialty distributor of wallboard and suspended ceiling systems in the United States and Canada. The Company’s segments include Specialty Building Products and Mechanical Insulation. The Company fabricates and distributes its products for specialty contractors seeking to improve or maintain energy efficiency in a range of commercial and industrial buildings. It serves markets across the United States and in Canada. Specialty building products segment distributes wallboard and accessories, metal framing, suspended ceiling systems and other products. Other products include stucco and Exterior insulation and finish system (EIFS), as well as offerings, such as tools, safety accessories and fasteners. Its Mechanical insulation segment includes insulation solutions for pipes and mechanical systems and the primary end markets served are new non-residential construction, non- residential repair and remodel construction and industrial markets.

