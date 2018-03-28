Head to Head Contrast: ABB (ABB) & Powell Industries (POWL)

ABB (NYSE: ABB) and Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

ABB has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Powell Industries has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ABB and Powell Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABB $34.31 billion 1.47 $2.21 billion $1.03 22.87 Powell Industries $395.91 million 0.79 -$9.48 million ($1.29) -21.16

ABB has higher revenue and earnings than Powell Industries. Powell Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ABB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for ABB and Powell Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ABB 2 6 2 0 2.00 Powell Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

ABB presently has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.25%. Given ABB’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ABB is more favorable than Powell Industries.

Dividends

ABB pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Powell Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. ABB pays out 70.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Powell Industries pays out -80.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ABB has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Powell Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.5% of ABB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of Powell Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of Powell Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ABB and Powell Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABB 6.45% 18.11% 6.41% Powell Industries -3.95% -4.35% -3.36%

Summary

ABB beats Powell Industries on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure. The Electrification Products segment manufactures and sells products and services including low and medium-voltage switchgear, breakers, switches and control products. The Robotics and Motion segment manufactures and sells motors, generators, variable speed drives and robots and robotics. The Industrial Automation segment develops and sells control and plant optimization systems, and automation products and solutions. The Power Grids segment supplies power and automation products, systems, and service and software solutions.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc. develops design, manufactures and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control and monitoring of electrical energy designed to distribute, control and monitor the flow of electrical energy, and provide protection to motors, transformers and other electrically powered equipment. The Company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations (PCRs), custom-engineered modules, electrical houses (E-Houses), traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems. These products are designed for application voltages ranging from 480 volts to 38,000 volts, and are used in oil and gas refining, offshore oil and gas production, petrochemical, pipeline, terminal, mining and metals, light rail traction power, electric utility, pulp and paper, and other heavy industrial markets.

