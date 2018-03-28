Head-To-Head Contrast: Infineon Technologies (IFNNY) versus Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS: IFNNY) and Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Infineon Technologies and Silicon Laboratories’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infineon Technologies $7.80 billion 3.89 $872.87 million $0.82 32.56 Silicon Laboratories $768.87 million 4.98 $47.09 million $1.09 81.42

Infineon Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Silicon Laboratories. Infineon Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silicon Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Infineon Technologies and Silicon Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infineon Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Silicon Laboratories 0 1 7 0 2.88

Silicon Laboratories has a consensus target price of $103.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.95%. Given Silicon Laboratories’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Silicon Laboratories is more favorable than Infineon Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Infineon Technologies and Silicon Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infineon Technologies 11.55% 18.75% 10.63% Silicon Laboratories 6.12% 11.11% 7.01%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Infineon Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of Silicon Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Silicon Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Infineon Technologies has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silicon Laboratories has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Infineon Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Silicon Laboratories does not pay a dividend. Infineon Technologies pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Silicon Laboratories beats Infineon Technologies on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG is a Germany-based designer, developer and manufacturer of semiconductors and related system solutions. The Company operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures and markets semiconductors for use in automotive applications. The Industrial Power Control segment designs, develops, manufactures and markets semiconductors for the conversion of electric energy in the medium to high power range. The Power Management & Multimarket segment designs, develops, manufactures and markets semiconductors for power supplies, as well as for mobile devices and cellular infrastructure. The Chip Card & Security segment designs, develops, manufactures and markets hardware-based security products for card applications and connected systems.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc. is a provider of silicon, software and solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), Internet infrastructure, industrial, consumer and automotive markets. The Company operates through mixed-signal analog intensive products segment. It provides analog-intensive, mixed-signal solutions for use in a range of electronic products in various applications for the IoT market. It provides a range of timing and isolation products for infrastructure applications, including clocks and oscillators for networking equipment, data centers and wireless base stations, as well as digital isolators and current sensors for industrial power supplies and hybrid-electric vehicles. It provides broadcast products, such as television tuners and demodulators and automotive radio tuners, and access products, including subscriber line interface circuits for voice over Internet Protocol, embedded modems, and Power over Ethernet power source equipment and powered device integrated circuits.

