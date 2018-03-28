Head-To-Head Contrast: NN (NNBR) & Its Rivals

NN (NASDAQ: NNBR) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “METALS FABRICATING” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare NN to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for NN and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NN 0 2 2 0 2.50 NN Competitors 171 689 768 25 2.39

NN presently has a consensus price target of $33.67, indicating a potential upside of 42.66%. As a group, “METALS FABRICATING” companies have a potential upside of 14.32%. Given NN’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe NN is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares NN and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NN 4.87% 11.94% 2.99% NN Competitors -96.19% 7.51% 2.48%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.8% of NN shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of shares of all “METALS FABRICATING” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of NN shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of shares of all “METALS FABRICATING” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NN and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NN $619.79 million $26.03 million 17.61 NN Competitors $4.25 billion $225.62 million 13.61

NN’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than NN. NN is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

NN has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NN’s peers have a beta of 0.87, indicating that their average stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

NN pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. NN pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “METALS FABRICATING” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 26.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

NN beats its peers on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About NN

NN, Inc. is a diversified industrial company and a global manufacturer of high precision components and assemblies to a range of markets on a global basis. The Company’s operating segments include: the Precision Engineered Products Group and the Autocam Precision Components Group. Precision Engineered Products Group combines materials science capability with engineering and production solutions to design and manufacture a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies and finished devices for the medical, electrical, automotive and aerospace end markets. Autocam Precision Components Group manufactures highly engineered, difficult-to-manufacture precision metal components and subassemblies for the automotive, heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC), fluid power and diesel engine end markets.

