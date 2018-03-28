Head to Head Contrast: PC Tel (PCTI) and Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) and PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Skyworks Solutions and PC Tel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyworks Solutions 1 2 23 0 2.85 PC Tel 0 1 2 0 2.67

Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $118.22, suggesting a potential upside of 17.84%. PC Tel has a consensus price target of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 16.83%. Given Skyworks Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Skyworks Solutions is more favorable than PC Tel.

Volatility & Risk

Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PC Tel has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and PC Tel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyworks Solutions 21.72% 30.21% 26.80% PC Tel 4.09% 2.15% 1.86%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.2% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.0% of PC Tel shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of PC Tel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Skyworks Solutions pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. PC Tel pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Skyworks Solutions pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PC Tel pays out 95.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and PC Tel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyworks Solutions $3.65 billion 4.98 $1.01 billion $4.41 22.65 PC Tel $91.44 million 1.39 $3.82 million $0.23 30.39

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than PC Tel. Skyworks Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PC Tel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats PC Tel on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. The company provides its products for automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable applications. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

PC Tel Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc. (PCTEL) delivers telecom solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Connected Solutions and RF Solutions. The RF Solutions segment develops and provides test equipment, software and engineering services for wireless networks. The Connected Solutions segment designs and delivers antennas and site solutions for wireless networks globally. PCTEL antennas and site solutions support networks across the world, including Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) for oil, gas and utilities, fleet management, industrial operations, healthcare, small cell and network timing deployment, defense, public safety, education and broadband access. Its SeeGull flex scanning receivers are used around the world for indoor and drive test applications, including baseline testing, acceptance testing, spectrum clearing, troubleshooting and network optimization. PCTEL provides wireless network testing, commissioning, optimization, design, integration and consulting services.

